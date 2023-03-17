PJAE: 5 Things To Know About The Singer Who Stuns The ‘Idol’ Judges With His Audition

PJAE auditions for American Idol during the March 19 episode.

American Idol season 21 is shaping up to be the toughest competition yet. The wildly talented PJAE steps in front of the judges during the March 19 episode. The 23-year-old showcases his vocal range and impresses the judges in a major way.

So, who is PJAE? The judges think he has what it takes to go far in the competition. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about PJAE.

1. Katy thinks PJAE can make the top 24.

PJAE sings a gorgeous rendition of “Mirror” by Madison Ryann Ward. “The kid can sing,” Lionel Richie says right off the bat. Luke Bryan commends PJAE for having an “emotional connection” in his performance.

“It was so beautiful, so effortless, so angelic, and emotional and sad and painful. I felt like you were telling that story, and it was your story,” Katy Perry said. She told PJAE that he was top 24 material and that was her “playing it safe right now.”

2. PJAE is from Oklahoma.

PJAE hails from Lawton, Oklahoma. He’s currently based in Oklahoma City. In addition to singing, he’s also a branding designer.

3. PJAE was bullied growing up.

In his American Idol audition video bio, PJAE revealed he was “constantly bullied for being overweight and flamboyant” when he was growing up. After high school, he gained confidence through music. He has also lost 150 pounds.

4. PJAE is an army brat.

The singer grew up in a military town. “I got to witness two completely different walks of life, and I got to build a sense of community with people from all over the world,” he said in a video that he posted on his Instagram page.

5. PJAE recently released a single.

PJAE dropped the song “be that someone’ in February 2023. “This song makes me love love so much,” he wrote on Instagram. He released an edit featuring “be that someone” that included loving couples.