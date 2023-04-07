‘American Idol’ Exclusive Preview: Malik Heard Fights For A Spot In The Top 24

It’s down to the Showstopper round and the Final Judgment on American Idol. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 9 episode, the judges sit PJAE and Malik Heard down. “You guys are both fantastic singers. Sultry, smooth, R&B, soul, just like butter, and it’s beautiful to listen to,” Katy Perry tells them.

Malik knows that the judges want to see who he is as an artist, and he’s “trying to show them the real Malik.” His performance in the Showstopper round is soulful and smooth. The judges are on their feet and look very impressed with Malik’s performance.

After seeing the vibe from the crowd, Malik has a good feeling about his fate. “I think I’m in top 24,” he says.

Katy declares, “This is our best season yet. We have crazy, crazy amounts of talent.” Will PJAE and Malik both make it through to the top 24? We’ll just have to tune in to find out.

Hollywood Week has been a test for all of the contestants so far. Malik and PJAE quickly moved on from the first round to the Duets. PJAE had one of the more memorable duet performances with Wé Ani. They put a fun and unique twist on Blu Cantrell’s “Hit ‘Em Up Style.”

The official synopsis for the April 9 episode reads, “Performing with a band for the first time, Idol hopefuls sing their hearts out in their last chance to make it to America’s vote. In the Final Judgment, two pairs of contestants face off with the judges sealing their fate for the next round.”

Following the Showstopper round and the Final Judgment, the top 24 will travel to Hawaii for two rounds of performances at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Noah Cyrus and Allen Stone will serve as mentors for the contestants. American Idol season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.