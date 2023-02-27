Kaylin Hedges: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Singer Who Got The Platinum Ticket On ‘Idol’

Kaylin got the second Platinum Ticket of American Idol season 21.

Kaylin’s dad surprised her during her audition.

Kaylin is from New York.

Kaylin Hedges is one heck of a talent, and she’s just 15 years old. The singer auditioned for American Idol during the February 26 episode. The judges were so moved by her performance and story that they gifted her with the Platinum Ticket.

Kaylin is already one of American Idol season 21’s rising stars. So, who is Kaylin Hedges? Here’s what you need to know about the teen singer.

1. Kaylin received a Platinum Ticket.

Kaylin performed a stunning rendition of “I’m Already There” by Lonestar. The song always reminds Kaylin of her father. The Idol judges decide to give Kaitlyn the second Platinum Ticket of the season, which will allow her to sit through the first day of Hollywood Week. Lionel Richie told Kaylin that she’s “15 years old singing like Streisand.”

2. Kaylin’s dad is in the military.

Kaylin explained on American Idol that her dad had to deploy in order for her to be able to pursue music in New York. He’s missed her birthday 9 years in a row, but she values all the time she gets from him. After her performance, the judges showed Kaylin a video that her father sent in. But then her dad actually surprised her in front of the judges, and she had a heartfelt onscreen reunion with him.

3. Kaylin is from New York.

Kaylin is from Pound Ridge, New York. She’s currently pursuing her music dreams in New York City. She started performing when she was 6 years old, according to her website.

4. Kaylin has appeared on television.

The singer has appeared in episodes of Almost Family, The Other Two, and Shattered. She also had a role in the film Soulmate(s). Kaylin notably starred in the Hollywood Bowl production of Annie.

5. Kaylin has always aspired to be on American Idol.

While talking with producers, Kaylin gushed in a video she shared on Instagram that she’s “always watched” American Idol ever since she was 5 years old. She revealed that the show has held a “special place” in her heart. That’s when the producer told Kaylin that she would get to audition in front of the judges!