Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Seen Filming ‘Jersey Shore’ In Same Place As Ex Sammi Sweetheart

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was spotted in the lobby of the same hotel where his ex, Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, is staying with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars as they film the latest season of the MTV reality show. Ronnie, who stepped away from the series in 2021 after a string of legal issues, hung out with a camera crew at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando on Friday, April 7, as seen in photos provided by TMZ.

It is unclear if Ronnie and Sammie, who dated off and on through the first 6 seasons of Jersey Shore, will be filming any scenes together. The outlet reported that Sammie had her boyfriend along for the production, making it very unlikely there will be any reconciliation between the former couple.

As Jersey Shore fans know, the sight of Ronnie was a pretty big deal as he hasn’t been a part of the series following the fallout from his arrests. Before taking a break, Ronnie’s last episode of the show aired in Jan. 2022, and following his hiatus, he appeared on the Aug. 11, 2022 episode. At the time, he revealed that he was sober, and “basically [had] full-time” custody of his daughter, Ariana, 4, who he shares with ex, Jen Harley.

The hotel lobby hang comes after Ronnie teased a possible return to the series a few days after Sammi announced she was coming back. Ronnie took to Instagram on March 13 and shared a photo of himself, with the caption, “Can’t wait for what’s next 👀.”

Meanwhile, Sammi was seen filming the show for the first time in more than 10 years, as she shared the spotlight with her castmates Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley. OG Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, however, was not on camera at the time. Sammi had previously appeared on all six seasons of the original Jersey Shore from 2009 until 2012.