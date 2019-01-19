9 PDA Pics Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Couples Over The Years: Sammi & Ron, JWoww & Roger & More

Many of the couples from ‘Jersey Shore’ are often embroiled in a bit of drama, but when things are going good, their PDA pics are too cute! Check ’em out here.

The stars of Jersey Shore have been tested in their relationships many times over the years, but in recent months, things have been especially tumultuous. We want to look back on the GOOD times, though, so we rounded up some of the cutest PDA pics of Jersey Shore couples through the years in the gallery above. Yes, that includes relationships that have since ended, including the one that started it all — Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, of course! The pair dated on and off for most of the original Jersey Shore, but their relationship was always extremely tumultuous. Still, even they made sure to sneak in some cute PDA every once in a while!

The past few months have been especially difficult for some of our favorite Jersey Shore couples. For instance, JWoww and Roger Mathews split up in September, and then she filed a restraining order against him in November. This resulted in a social media ‘he said/she said’ battle, with Roger slamming Jenni and claiming she was keeping him from his kids. It’s hard to believe it, but there were happier times for this couple, and before things fell apart, they did seem to be very much in love with one another.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was also put through the ringer at the end of 2018. In October, he found out he was being sentenced to eight months in prison, set to begin in Jan. 2019. Luckily, his fiancee, Lauren Pesce, has been by his side throughout the entire ordeal. The two are college sweethearts, who broke up in their 20s while Mike filmed the original Jersey Shore. They found their way back to one another, though, and she helped him get sober and deal with his legal issues. Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November, and have truly seemed more in love than ever recently.

For Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese and their men, Jionni LaValle and Chris Buckner, the recent months have been a lot better — Snooki announced she’s pregnant with baby no. 3, and Dina just gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month!

Regardless of whether things are good or bad at the moment, though, the PDA was there at one point or another. Click through the gallery above to check out the photos of all the Jersey Shore couples through the years!