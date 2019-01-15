‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Will Never Forgive Himself’ For Mistakes With Ex Sammi Giancola

‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is regretting what went wrong in his relationship with Sammi Giancola and he’s thinking back on what he’d change now that she’s serious with someone else.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, is missing ex Sammi Giancola, 31, and now that she’s in a serious relationship with Christian Biscardi and is even reportedly thinking about marrying him, the Jersey Shore star is thinking back on the mistakes he made. “Ronnie will never fully forgive himself for the mistakes he made with Sammi and completely ruining their relationship,” a source close to Ronnie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As much as they fought and argued, deep down, he knows Sammi was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. He got scared at the time and cheated on her, which destroyed any chance of marrying her and starting a family together.”

Although Ronnie is dealing with the tough bit of nostalgia, he’s been working hard to find a new healthy relationship. His rocky relationship with Jen Harley has been making headlines since they got together in 2017 and even though they share nine-month-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro, they finally ended their romance in Dec. 2018. Despite the fact that Jen is the mother of his child, it seems Ronnie still feels the love he had with Sammi overpowers any other. “Ronnie really is a sweet guy with a big heart and has been looking for another relationship to replace that hole in his heart since Sammi left him, but part of him feels like he will never find that kind of love again,” the source continued.

Ronnie and Sammi’s romance lasted from 2009 until 2014 and their ups and downs were heavily documented on Jersey Shore. Many cast members from the show returned for the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premiered years later in Apr. 2018. Sammi was noticeably absent from the spinoff and took to Instagram to reveal she made her decision to not return because she wanted to move on and stay away from toxic situations in life.