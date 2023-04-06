Sammi Sweetheart Is All Smiles While Filming ‘Jersey Shore’ With Cast In Florida: Watch

Just weeks after Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola announced her return to Jersey Shore, she was spotted filming scenes for the show at a restaurant in Florida on April 5. In video obtained by TMZ, which you can see here, Sammi prepares to enter the restaurant for a birthday celebration with some of her fellow cast members. Her boyfriend, Justin May, is by her side, and is clearly joining her in returning to her reality television roots. Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Cortese, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, along with some of their significant others, are also in attendance. Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi does not appear to be on the cast trip.

It’s been more than ten years since Sammi appeared on an episode of Jersey Shore. While she was part of the show for its initial run from 2009 until 2012, she did not join the rest of her castmates for the revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which began in 2018. However, her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, recently decided to step away from the show. It’s been speculated that Sammi has decided to return due to Ronnie not being part of the family trips anymore, although he has appeared on the series twice in one-off scenes since his departure.

News that Sammi would be returning to Jersey Shore broke in mid-March when the Jersey Shore social media accounts posted a photo of her filming a confessional. “She’s still the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet,” the photo was captioned, referring to Sammi’s former tagline in the show’s introduction. She then popped up in a selfie with Deena and Snooki as they filmed scenes for the show together later that month.

Of her previous decision to not be part of the show, Sammi explained, “I am at a completely different place in my life right now, focusing on my businesses and my relationship. I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.” However, she did add that it was a “difficult decision” for her to not be part of the reunion, which has continued on for more than five years.

When Jersey Shore: Family Vacation started filming, Sammi was in a relationship with Christian Biscardi. They got engaged in 2019 and had a wedding date set for 2020, but it was postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. By the spring of 2021, fans began speculating that Sammi and Christian had split, which she confirmed that July. Sammi moved on with Justin, who she went public with in November 2021 and has been dating ever since.