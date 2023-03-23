Sammi Sweetheart Reunites With Snooki & Deena As She Returns To Filming ‘Jersey Shore’: Photo

Sammi Sweetheart has reunited with her Jersey Shore gal pals! The reality star, 36, took a picture with Snooki, 35, and Deena Nicole Cortese, 36, for Instagram after announcing her return to the next season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the March 22 snapshot, the iconic trio posed with glasses of champagne and smiled from the camera. Sammi’s had issues with both Snooki and Deena in the past, but it seems that she’s getting along with them so far amidst her return to the show.

Deena quoted a rap in her caption, writing, “Pop champagne like it’s my middle name Drive the champagne range 💃🏻 What we can’t get we import it in the plane We hot 💁🏻‍♀️ so I keep the ice in the chain Just incase the bottles ain’t cold enough I take it off my neck and then I drop it in the cup .. xxxxxxxxxx.” She also included the hashtag for their hit MTV reality show.

Sammi was an original cast member on Jersey Shore, but she opted not to join the reboot in 2018 because of her history with cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. But in the wake of Ronnie’s exit from the show, Sammi confirmed her return on March 12, with a photo of her filming in front of a green screen. “Okay I can finally say… I’m backkk! ☺️ @jerseyshore #jsfamilyvacation,” she wrote.

Months before Sammi started filming again, Snooki claimed that her former co-star had her blocked on social media. “I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me,” Snooki told E! News in September. “I don’t know what I did. It’s unfortunate because we would love for her to come back,” Snooki added. “She’s a part of the show. I feel like it’s not full unless all of us are there. It’s sad.”

We’ll have to wait and see how Sammi and Snooki get along when the show airs. Sammi will also reunite with her fellow Jersey Shore OGs Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D and Jenni Farley(JWOWW) after all these years.