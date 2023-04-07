Brad Pitt’s New $5.5 Million Hillside Home: See Photos Of The Pool, Living Room & More

Brad Pitt is now the proud owner of a new $5.5 million mansion overlooking Los Angeles! The Fight Club actor, 59, reportedly bought the new home from oil heiress Aileen Getty, 65, according to a new report from Dirt on Wednesday, April 5. While the new house is a downsize from Brad’s former estate (which he sold to Aileen for $33 million), it’s a stunning mansion with wonderful views of the city.

The three-bedroom home was built in 1960 and designed by architect Neil M. Johnson. With sleek designs, the house has affectionately been nicknamed “The Steel House,” emphasizing the steel and glass that comprises much of the home. Prior to Aileen, the home was owned by Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine, who had a total restoration performed on the house in 2007 with the help of designer Mark Haddaway.

Brad’s new home harkens back to the 1960s with groovy shapes and large floor-to-ceiling windows. Besides the three beds, the home also has 1.75 bathrooms. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star will also have many options to relax as the home has a large pool, a hot tub, and a sauna.

When it was revealed that Brad was listing his prior home, which he shared with his ex Angelina Jolie, it was reported that he was “looking for something smaller,” a source told People. The home that Brad had sold was where the former couple had raised their six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The new home purchase also comes amid Brad’s recent romance with Ines De Ramon, 30, to who he’s been romantically linked since the end of 2022. A source close to the Fight Club actor revealed that both of them are super into each other, according to a February report from Us Weekly. “He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” the insider said.