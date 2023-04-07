Brad Pitt’s New $5.5 Million Hillside Home: See Photos Of The Pool, Living Room & More

The 'Moneyball' star bought a gorgeous new mansion from oil heiress Aileen Getty with a perfect view of Los Angeles.

April 7, 2023 9:33AM EDT
brad pitt
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* They Don't age! George Clooney and Brad Pitt look as if they haven't aged a day in the past 20 years as the genetically blessed actors are seen back on on the set of 'Wolves' in Los Angeles. Clooney and Pitt were both seen exiting their cars as they arrived on set looking so cool that the moment looked as if it could have been for the cameras. George made a joke with man delivering drinks on set and gave him a friendly pat as they passed each other. Brad was greeted by a person on set who met the Hollywood A Lister with a cup of fresh cuppa. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt , George Clooney, Austin Abrams pictured filming a scene for an untitled movie in Harlem, Manhattan. Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5517180 250123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is now the proud owner of a new $5.5 million mansion overlooking Los Angeles! The Fight Club actor, 59, reportedly bought the new home from oil heiress Aileen Getty, 65, according to a new report from Dirt on Wednesday, April 5. While the new house is a downsize from Brad’s former estate (which he sold to Aileen for $33 million), it’s a stunning mansion with wonderful views of the city.

Brad reportedly bought the hillside home for $5.5 million. (MEGA)

The three-bedroom home was built in 1960 and designed by architect Neil M. Johnson. With sleek designs, the house has affectionately been nicknamed “The Steel House,” emphasizing the steel and glass that comprises much of the home. Prior to Aileen, the home was owned by Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine, who had a total restoration performed on the house in 2007 with the help of designer Mark Haddaway.

Prior to Brad, the home’s previous owners included Aileen Getty and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine. (MEGA)

Brad’s new home harkens back to the 1960s with groovy shapes and large floor-to-ceiling windows. Besides the three beds, the home also has 1.75 bathrooms. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star will also have many options to relax as the home has a large pool, a hot tub, and a sauna.

The home features many beautiful amenities, including the pool. (MEGA)

When it was revealed that Brad was listing his prior home, which he shared with his ex Angelina Jolie, it was reported that he was “looking for something smaller,” a source told PeopleThe home that Brad had sold was where the former couple had raised their six kids: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The home boasts beautiful floor to ceiling windows. (MEGA)

The new home purchase also comes amid Brad’s recent romance with Ines De Ramon30, to who he’s been romantically linked since the end of 2022. A source close to the Fight Club actor revealed that both of them are super into each other, according to a February report from Us Weekly. “He’s definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship,” the insider said.

