Brad Pitt Sells LA Home He Shared With Angelina Jolie & Their Kids For Nearly $40M

Brad Pitt, 59, is getting ready to let go of his Los Angeles, CA home. The actor found a buyer for the property he previously shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, and their six children, according to People, after trying to sell it for $40 million in Jan. He decided to put it on the market when he was “looking for something smaller” and has reportedly sold it for just under $40 million.

The sale comes after Brad first bought the 1.9-acre property, which is located in the neighborhood of Los Feliz, from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million. After the purchase, he went on to buy several more pieces of land adjacent to the mansion and reportedly filled them with a swimming pool, tennis court, and even a skating rink.

Brad and Angelina raised their brood, including Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, at the home during their 12-year romance. The former lovebirds first started dating in 2003 and got married in 2014, but by 2016, they had split up. Since then, they have moved on to separate homes and have been co-parenting their children.

Brad and Angelina have also been working on negotiations when it comes to the custody of their kids, and they were declared legally single in 2019. In addition to their previous L.A. home, the stars spent family retreats at their Château Miraval estate in the South of France. The property reportedly sits on 1,200 acres along an ancient Roman road in Correns, France, and has multiple structures from the 17th century.

The impressive France location was also the site of Brad and Angelina’s wedding. They apparently signed a long-term lease on the property in 2008 but didn’t officially purchase it until 2012. Brad also reportedly bought a $40 million cliffside bachelor pad back in July. It is a 1918 century old house that’s known as “Seaward” in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, and it’s believed to be the highest property ever purchased in the area, according to Daily Mail.