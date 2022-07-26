Brad Pitt Reportedly Buys $40 Million Cliffside Bachelor Pad In Carmel With An Epic Ocean View

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly the new owner of an impressive bachelor pad. The actor dished out $40 million for a 1918 century old house that’s known as “Seaward” in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, and it’s believed to be the highest property ever purchased in the area, according to Daily Mail. The house was designed by iconic 20th century architect Charles Summer Greene for author D.L. James, who wrote Famous All Over Town, and has been owned by Searock, a liability company tied to late financer Joe Ritchie and his wife, Sharon Ritchie, since 1999, the outlet further reported.

The property, which can be seen here, is reportedly close to Brad’s $5 million mansion, giving him convenience to easily travel from one location to the other. It’s also close to the beach and has a “wooden aesthetic” and is built from locally quarried sandstone and granite, Daily Mail reported. Furthermore, it has arched windows, with bricks “individually chosen” by Charles, and a tiled Mediterranean-style roof.

Alexander Vertikoff took the photos of the property, which were obtained by Daily Mail, back in 1997, and told the outlet about his experience. “When I photographed it the whole thing had been uninhabited for quite some time. It has been in a perpetual state of being finished for 50 years, it was difficult to tell what all of the rooms are,” he said.

“It’s not that big, and it’s awfully private,” he continued. “They just don’t make land like that anymore. Some of the views from the property most likely don’t exist anymore, the grass and greenery would have all grown and you wouldn’t be able to see the side of the house. You can’t just walk in there. It’s pretty amazing.”

Brad’s latest big purchase comes three years after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six kids. It’s unclear if he’ll be using the property for himself along with his kids, or for something else, but either way, it’s sure to be a delight!