Brad Pitt Reportedly Lists LA Mansion For $40 Million Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce: Photo

Brad Pitt, 59, quietly listed his Los Angeles, CA mansion for $40 million, according to a real estate source who spoke to People. The actor bought the 1.9-acre property back in 1994 from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson and also bought multiple other homes in the nearby area, filling them with a swimming pool, tennis court, and skating rink.

The reason Brad decided to sell his L.A. home is because because he’s “looking for something smaller,” in the area, the source said. It’s the same home where he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children, including Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, when they were together. Since they split in 2016, they were declared legally single in 2019 and have been working out ongoing negotiations when it comes to custody of their children and splitting their financial assets.

As he continues to work out the remaining legalities with Angelina, Brad has romantically moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, 32. They recently enjoyed the New Year holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A source told People that the lovebirds are “having fun” together and “they have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

When Brad’s not busy selling his home and/or spending time with Ines, he’s working hard with career-related things, such as public appearances. One of his most recent appearances was at the Babylon premiere in Paris, France. He wore a slick black Tom Ford suit and posed on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

Just days before that, he attended Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey‘s baby shower. He appeared in a now-deleted photo posted by actor Jonathan Bluth and rocked a casual but stylish blue jumpsuit. “Some guests were starstruck by Brad Pitt, who was in a great mood and even took a picture with some people there,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight about the event.