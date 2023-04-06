Olivia Wilde Rocks Daisy Dukes While Hiking Amidst Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde caught some fresh air on Wednesday, April 5. The Tron: Legacy actress, 39, revealed that she went on a beautiful hike in a few photos on her Instagram Story. She shared a sepia-toned photo of herself taken from behind her as she walked on a trail.

Olivia enjoyed some perfect weather by sporting a t-shirt and a pair of daisy dukes. She also had her hair tied in a ponytail as she walked on the trail. Aside from the photo of herself walking through nature, Olivia did share that she found an abandoned Apple Airpod while out and about. Unfortunately, the headphone looked like it had been stepped on, and she simply wrote, “Spotted on hike. RIP.” She also shared a silly cartoon about Airpods, seemingly inspired by her spotting.

The outing came amid Olivia’s custody battle with her ex Jason Sudeikis, 47, over their two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. The two actors were together from 2011 until they split up in 2020. At the end of March, a judge denied the Ted Lasso star’s request to have the case heard in New York, and instead, it will be heard in California, according to a report from TMZ.

In a recent filing, Olivia alleged that Jason hasn’t paid her any child support and requested that he pay $500,000 in legal fees, according to report from The Blast. “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs,” she said in the leaked docs. Despite the filing, a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife that the former couple “shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children.”

A rep for Olivia called the leaked filings an “utmost breach of trust” in a statement. “This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic. Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free,” they said.

Despite the ongoing custody battle, the two have been seen together on a few occasions, as they both attended events for their children, like their son’s soccer games. During sightings, the two seemed cordial with one another and were spotted hugging at the events.