Lance Reddick's Cause Of Death Revealed After He Died Suddenly At Age 60

The truth about Lance Reddick's death has come out almost a month after 'The Wire' actor suddenly passed away at his California home.

April 6, 2023
Lance Reddick
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Lance Reddick‘s cause of death has been revealed three weeks after the actor unexpectedly passed away on March 17. The John Wick star, who was 60 years old, died from “ischemic heart disease” and “atherosclerotic coronary artery disease,” according to TMZ, who obtained Lance’s death certificate on April 6. The death certificate also reportedly states that Lance was to be cremated after he died.

Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick at the ‘John Wick 3’ premiere in 2019 (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Lance was found dead at his home in Studio City, California on March 17. His wife, Stephanie Day, remembered the Fringe actor in a social media statement and said that he was “taken from us far too soon.” Lance and Stephanie married in 2011 after meeting in 1999 while they were working at the same theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They had two children together, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. 

Lance died just three days before the John Wick 4 premiere was held in Los Angeles on March 20. Keanu Reeves and the rest of Lance’s co-stars honored the late actor by wearing blue ribbons on the red carpet. Blue was Lance’s favorite color, and guests were given the ribbons upon arrival. Keanu also got emotional while speaking about Lance during interviews on the carpet.

“Lance is a very beautiful person and as special artist,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “His grace and dignity, his shining light of character, was just something really special. I’m really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost ten years,” Keanu added.

Lance Reddick
Lance Reddick at the ‘Angel Has Fallen’ premiere in 2019 (Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Lance was known in the film and television industry for a variety of roles, including all five seasons of HBO’s hit series The Wire, as well as all four John Wick films. Some of his other notable television roles include FringeBosch, Lost, and Resident Evil. Lance’s final TV role will be the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, premiering on Disney+ in 2024. One of his final film roles will be the upcoming John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

