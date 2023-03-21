Lance Reddick Honored By Keanu Reeves & More With Blue Ribbons At ‘John Wick 4’ Premiere

Three days after his death, Lance Reddick was remembered at the premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 4', with attendees all sporting blue ribbons in his honor.

March 21, 2023 7:53AM EDT
Lance Reddick died at the age of 60 on March 17, just days before the premiere of his movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, on March 20. The cast and other attendees at the premiere remembered the late actor by sporting blue ribbons on the red carpet at the Los Angeles event. Blue was Lance’s favorite color, and guests were given the ribbons upon arrival. Amongst those wearing the tribute was the movie’s star, Keanu Reeves, who worked with Lance on all four John Wick movies over the years.

While doing red carpet interviews, Keanu got emotional as he remembered his friend and colleague. “Lance is a people person, a special artist, a gentleman of grace and dignity,” he said, per Variety. “It’s just really something special, every time he stepped on set, to watch the passion he had for his work. It’s really easy to work with him.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, he added, “Lance is a very beautiful person and as special artist. His grace and dignity, his shining light of character, was just something really special. I’m really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost ten years.”

Lance died suddenly on March 17. Days earlier, he was not in attendance at the NYC premiere of John Wick 4. Keanu and John Wick director Chad Stahelski were promoting the movie in Canada on the 17th when they found out about Lance’s passing. Chad addressed the crowd at the Canadian premiere when the news broke. “I just want to say something about a great man and a great artist, a good friend, that was part of our family,” he shared. “Lance Reddick passed away today. So you guys get to meet him up on the screen. He’s a great part of the family and hopefully you enjoy the performance.”

Keanu also released a public statement following Lance’s death. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague,” he said. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate [John Wick: Chapter 4] to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.” Lance married his wife Stephanie in 2011. He has two children — daughter Suzanne and son Christopher — with his first wife, Suzanne.

