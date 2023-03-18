Lance Reddick’s Wife Stephanie Day Says He Was ‘Taken Far Too Soon’ After His Shocking Death

Lance Reddick‘s wife Stephanie Day has made her first statement since his tragic passing at the age of 60. “Lance was taken from us far too soon,” his wife of almost 12 years penned via her Instagram story on Saturday, March 18. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them,” she added.

“And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game,” she also wrote, shouting out his role of Commander Zavala in the Destiny video game series. “Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown,” Stephanie signed off.

Lance was sadly found dead at the couple’s Studio City, CA on March 17, however, his cause of death remains unknown. He is survived by Stephanie, his two children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, as well as the couple’s four beloved dogs, including Miss Marigold, Ron, and Tilly. The couple married in 2011 after meeting in 1999 while they were working at the same theatre in Minneapolis, Minnesota — the city they later chose to make their union legal.

The Yale University alum was known in the film and television industry for a variety of roles, including all five seasons of HBO’s hit series The Wire as well as alongside Keanu Reeves in the John Wick film series. Keanu also issued a statement after Lance’s death with John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick.” they said to Deadline Hollywood. “He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly,” they also said.