Lance Reddick Calls Keanu Reeves & ‘John Wick’ Cast ‘Family’ In Final Interview Before Death: Watch

Lance Reddick spoke so highly about his John Wick co-stars, including Keanu Reeves, in an interview he did before his death at the age of 60 on March 17. Lance appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show with Keanu, 58, and their co-star Ian McShane and he explained how the whole cast became “family” after making John Wick: Chapter 4 together. “Family is such a huge theme in this particular film, more than any others,” said Lance, who has played Charon in the action franchise. “Literal family, but also you see with the three of us, it’s not just the family that you’re born into, but the family that you created, and how much we really are family,” he added.

Lance also praised the new John Wick film — which is already getting rave reviews ahead of its March 24 release — and explained how it’s different from the first three movies. “When I watched the film, I was struck by how incredibly beautiful [it is],” Lance told Kelly Clarkson. “Especially a film that moves so much. It has so much relentless action. It’s just stunningly gorgeous to watch.”

Lance died suddenly on March 17. Days earlier, he was not in attendance at the NYC premiere of John Wick 4. The cast all honored Lance at the Los Angeles premiere on March 20 by wearing blue ribbons on the red carpet. Blue was Lance’s favorite color, and guests were given the ribbons upon arrival. Keanu was among those who wore the ribbon to honor his late friend.

At the John Wick premiere, Keanu got emotional while doing interviews about Lance’s death. “Lance is a very beautiful person and as special artist,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “His grace and dignity, his shining light of character, was just something really special. I’m really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost ten years.”

Lance’s cause of death has not been revealed to the public. His wife, Stephanie Day, remembered the Fringe actor in a social media statement and said that he was “taken from us far too soon.” Stephanie, who had two children with Lance, also thanked her followers for their their “overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories” about Lance.