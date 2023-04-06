Jeopardy Champion Forced To Leave Social Media After Trolls Compare Him To Hitler

Jeopardy champion Brian Henegar said he was leaving Twitter after online trolls wouldn’t stop comparing his looks to Adolf Hitler. The flurry of tweets happened after the Tennessee native, who works at Pilot Flying J truck stop, made an appearance on Monday’s episode to win a $23,201. The win meant he dethroned Crystal Zhao, who was the current reigning champ.

And…here it is. Ignore the lighting it’s seven here in Tennessee and I am about to drive to work. pic.twitter.com/XcMvcmzY6C — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 6, 2023

In particular, viewers of the legendary game show seemed to make the comparison primarily based off Brian’s mustache — which resembles the late Nazi leader’s from the 1940s. “I need someone in Brian’s life to tell him he kinda looks like Hitler,” one viewer said of the 4o-year-old. “Brian was so excited when he won, he caused quite a führer,” another person on Twitter said.

Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my Jeopardy! appearance. And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on my looks… So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 5, 2023

After seeing the messages, Brian jumped online himself to announce he’s leaving the site. “Right now I’m feeling every emotion under the sun reliving my ‘Jeopardy!’ appearance,” the new champion penned. “And I’m seeing what a bunch of Jerks on Twitter are doing because all they can focus on [are] my looks … So I’m going to be leaving Twitter for a while, see you soon,” he then added.

Shortly after, fans began to defend Brian — with one person reminding others that Hitler was “historically evil” during his time. “The fact Brian Henegar on Jeopardy! last night is being compared to a historically evil dictator based on his looks is utterly disgusting,” one wrote. “Bet it’s because all the haters are jealous of his knowledge … go touch grass … Also I know Brian well and he is a lovely guy … so there,” he added.

The change in tide prompted Brian to briefly return to Twitter on Wednesday, April 5. “So … I’m back on Twitter for the time being at least … I wanna say that seeing these really hurtful comments by some very jerky people made me lose all faith in humanity,” he said. “Seeing all of your positive replies, restored it, and then some. Thank u all and god bless you.”

So I decided rather than to shave off my mustache, I’m just gonna grow it out into a goatee… I admit that I run the risk of making myself look like my evil twin from a parallel universe, but that’s just the risk I am willing to take :-) — Brian Henegar (@JepMasta) April 6, 2023

He also revealed his mustache was no more to try and stop the comparisons. “So I have two things to say right now, and then I’m not gonna say anything else about the matter for the sake of my own sanity,” he also shared. “For starters, even though I’ve spent about 10 years on it, i’m shaving off my mustache tonight … too much work to keep it tight,” he wrote.

“And second, to all of you jerkolas you thought comparing my appearance to one of the most evil dictators, who ever lived was the height of comedy, when I get my Jeopardy winnings, I will be making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League,” he continued.“That way some good will come from your hate, before getting to the big announcement.

“So I decided rather than to shave off my mustache, I’m just gonna grow it out into a goatee … I admit that I run the risk of making myself look like my evil twin from a parallel universe, but that’s just the risk I am willing to take,” he said as he finished the lengthy update.