Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Twin In Sweatshirts For Romantic Walk Outside: Photos

Ashton Kutcher, 45, and Mila Kunis, 39, are back from Italy, and the power couple stepped out for a romantic walk on Wednesday! In photos you can see below, the Your Place Or Mine star rocked a blue hoodie sweatshirt and a pair of gray pants while walking in the iconic Bel Aire neighborhood of Los Angeles with his wife. He finished the laid-back look with a stylish belt and a ball cap and at one point was seen holding hands with his former That ’70s Show costar. The mom of two matched his vibe in a similar sweatshirt in gray and a pair of baggy black pants. She swept her hair into a messy bun and wore sneakers and a sling backpack for the sunshiny outing.

The pics emerged after they were seen taking a sweet family gondola ride with kids Wyatt, 8, and Dmitri, 6 during a vacation in Venice, Italy in March. It’s no surprise the couple seems to be able to make even a simple walk romantic. In a 2020 interview, Mila described the epic memory of falling for him after falling out of touch after That 70’s Show wrapped in 2006.

“I see this guy and I see his back and he’s really tall,” she said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in December 2020. “Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing and the violins would go. I think for the first time ever he took my breath away – I was like f***, he’s good-looking.”

Ashton, who had recently broken up with ex-wife Demi Moore, invited her to his housewarming party. “Long story short, I didn’t leave until the next morning,” she gushed. “[It was the] first time I ever slept over while I was single.” The chemistry was certainly there, and Ashton and Mila went on to marry in July of 2015 before welcoming their son and daughter.