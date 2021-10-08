Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Match In Gray Outfits As They Run Errands In L.A. — Photo

The couple that color coordinates together, stays together. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis twinned during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out to run errands in color coordinated outfits. The former That ’70s Show co-stars both opted for comfortable gray ensembles while in Los Angeles on October 7, completing their looks with black surgical masks.

Ashton, 43, wore an ombré knit sweater and black slacks, while Mila, 38, opted for a two-piece sweater and sweat pants set. The actress was preoccupied with her phone while her husband of six years led the way to their next destination.

The outing comes a day after Ashton was spotted looking dapper on set of Your Place or Mine, his upcoming romantic comedy with Reese Witherspoon. The star was photographed in a navy blue suit on the streets of New York on October 7, while co-star Reese, 45, looked elegant in a black pencil dress and pointed heels.

Ashton and Reese lead the cast of the upcoming Netflix rom-com as two best friends who, on top of being polar opposites, live on opposite sides of the coast. When they swap homes and lives for a week, they “discover what they think they want might not be what they really need,” per Variety. Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, and Steve Zahn also star in the film.

Ashton and Mila’s outing also comes amidst news that their 1998 series That ’70s Show will receive a spin-off series, That ’90s Show. Original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman and lead the series. Set in 1995 Wisconsin, the spin-off will follow Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she visits her grandparents and forges a friendship with a new generation of Point Place kids.

Deadline reported on Friday that there are currently no deals to bring back the other original cast members, but it’s expected that a number of them will reprise their roles through guest appearances, including Topher, Laura, and Ashton. The series has been picked up for 10 episodes. The original show had another short-lived spin-off That ’80s Show in 2002, but none of the original stars were attached.

For now, we’ll be manifesting a Kelso and Jackie reunion on the upcoming spin-off — ideally in color coordinated outfits.