Lea Michele Reveals Son, 2, Is Hospitalized Again: It’s Hard Not To ‘Break Down & Cry’

Lea Michele‘s 2-year-old son, Ever, is back in the hospital, the 36-year-old performer seemingly revealed on April 5. In an Instagram Story that showed her toddler curled up in a crib under a blue blanket, she wrote, “Today was a hard day. As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom)”.

She continued, “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.” The Glee alum then took to her Instagram feed to share a throwback photo of herself hugging Ever during a sunny day at the beach. “My everything”, she captioned the post alongside a white heart emoji.

Ever’s hospitalization comes just two weeks after Lea announced she would be absent from the Wednesday, March 22 performance of Funny Girl on Broadway due to a “scary health issue” involving her baby boy. “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” she wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of her hand resting her son’s. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.” She concluded her message by apologizing again and asking fans to send their best wishes their way. “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength,” she wrote.

Lea ended up missing two performances but was back on Broadway on Saturday, March 25, which she let followers know on her Instagram Story along with a health update. “I’m back at Funny Girl tonight. I’m really happy to be back,” she gushed. “It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he’s headed in a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful.”

She admitted that she had a cold “from not sleeping at all this past week”, but assured fans that she will be just fine to perform. “But I’m really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family and I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week,” she noted. “I really, really appreciated it and for everyone whose here tonight Im really excited, and we’re going to make it a good one!”

Michele shares Ever with her husband of four years, Zandy Reich. They welcomed their first child into the world together in Aug. 2020.