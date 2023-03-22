Lea Michele’s 2-Year-Old Son Ever Hospitalized With ‘Scary Health Issue’

Mom duties! Funny Girl on Broadway star, Lea Michele, 36, announced on Wednesday that she had to take time away from the stage to be there for her son, Ever, 2, who is currently in the hospital. “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” she captioned her Instagram Story holding her baby boy’s arm. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.” She concluded the note by asking her fans to send their good wishes. “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

Later, many of the Glee alum’s fans took to the comments section of a fan re-post to send their positive energy to Lea. “Sending healing vibes Get well soon Ever,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Sending lots of love – I’m sure he will be right as rain again very soon !!” And in a separate post, another admirer wished for Ever to recover soon. “Much love and encouragement Lea, everything will be fine. From here we send you our prayers and good wishes for the speedy recovery of your little angel. Get well soon Ever,” they wrote with a cute lion emoji.

Not only did the show’s star announce she would be absent from Wednesday’s show, but the official Funny Girl Instagram account also wrote a message to the audience that same day. “Lea Michele will be out of both performances today, Wednesday, March 22. Julie Benko will be your fabulous Fanny!”, they captioned the somber announcement. Here, Lea’s fans expressed their concern in the comments. “is she okay?????”, one asked, while another chimed in with, “family first Lea!” A third follower made sure to reassure the audience that Julie is set to deliver a great show. “Anyone with tickets is still in for an absolute treat and a powerhouse performance from @jujujuliebee who we saw play the role in October, she’s incredible!”, they penned.

Lea took on the role of Fanny Brice in Sept. 2022, and has received raving reviews since. The hit Broadway musical returned to the stage in April 2022, with Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein, 29, as the lead role. Despite her and Jane Lynch‘s success, they were replaced with other actors to hope for a better turn out, per Variety. Although Lea has had a great run, as of Mar. 2, it was revealed that her last show of Funny Girl is set for Sept. 3, 2023, nearly one year after she began this journey.

The 36-year-old momma welcomed Ever in 2020, about one year after she married her husband, Zandy Reich. At the time of her baby boy’s birth, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo to announce his arrival. “ForEver grateful for this true blessing,” Lea wrote, along with a blue heart emoji. Prior to her marriage to Zandy, she famously dated the late Glee alum Cory Monteith and Matthew Morrison, 44, as well as others.