Lea Michele Says She’s Not ‘Out Of The Woods’ Amid Son Leo’s Health Scare As She Returns To ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele, 36, gave her fans an update on her son Ever‘s health on Saturday as she returned to her lead role as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. The talented actress admitted the two-year-old, whom she shares with husband Zandy Reich, wasn’t “out of the woods” yet but said she was thankful for all the love and support she’s been receiving from her followers. “I’m back at Funny Girl tonight. I’m really happy to be back,” Lea said in a video she shares to her Instagram story.

“It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son,” she continued. “But he’s headed into a good direction, and we’re really, really grateful. I have a cold just I think from not sleeping at all this past week. But I’m really happy to be back with my Funny Girl family.” She ended her message by thanking everyone for their support and said she “really really” appreciates it.

Lea’s video comes after Ever was hospitalized last week for an unknown health issue. It caused her to take some time off from Funny Girl as she stayed by his side. “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @funnygirlbway today,” she captioned a photo of her holding her baby boy’s arm when revealing his health issue on March 22. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for. I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

Once Lea shared the news, it didn’t take long for fans and friends to send their well wishes to Ever. “Sending healing vibes Get well soon Ever,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Sending lots of love – I’m sure he will be right as rain again very soon !!”

Lea’s return to Funny Girl after her son’s health issue comes just a few weeks after it was announced that she’d be concluding the role during the final show in Sept. Her co-stars, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tovah Feldshu will also stay with the show, which takes place at August Wilson Theater, until then. The Sept. date marks almost a year since Lea took on the legendary role after Beanie Feldstein‘s departure.