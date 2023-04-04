Lisa Rinna, 59, Stuns In Zebra Print Swimsuit After Exiting ‘RHOBH’: Photos

The queen of “owning it”! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 59, flaunted an animal print swimsuit while enjoying her weekend on Apr. 2 (see PHOTOS HERE). “Just hanging around,” she captioned one of the photos of her leaning against a tree outside. Lisa’s swimsuit was a one-piece brown number that featured a zebra print and an off-shoulder design. The mom-of-two styled her famous brunette tresses in a combed-back design and was seemingly rocking a makeup-free look.

Lisa also shared a bikini snapshot earlier this year, just a couple of weeks after she announced she was leaving the hit Bravo reality show after eight seasons. For that post, the 59-year-old rocked a tiny black bikini bottom, which she paired with a black bikini top. Lisa showed off the look with a series of mirror selfies and styled her tresses straight with an off-center part. So chic!

The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book author also took to Instagram for the Super Bowl to celebrate Rihanna‘s performance in nothing more than a lace black bra and grey sweatpants. Lisa slightly sagged her pants so that her sexy lace underwear poked out, which was perfectly on theme to Riri’s song “S & M”, which she also played in the background. “Happy @badgalriri day,” she captioned the video of herself dancing in her house.

As previously mentioned, the Rinna Wines founder’s handful of bikini posts come just a few months after she announced she was exiting RHOBH. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”, her statement, which was originally given to PEOPLE, read on Jan. 5. The statement also mentioned that since Lisa’s contract following Season 12 was up at the end of the season, she and Bravo “mutually decided” to have her officially depart the show.

Lisa also took to Instagram on Jan. 6, to write a goodbye letter to her 3.6 million followers. “We had a good run. Love you! See you soon!”, she captioned a screenshot of her smirking on the show, along with a series of emojis. In the comments, many of her friends and fans reacted, including her former co-star Erika Jayne. “GOAT Love you Lisa,” the blonde beauty wrote, while a fan added, “she gave us life for 8 seasons.” Lisa was on the show from Season 5 until the latest season at the end of 2022. In more recent weeks, she has been gallivanting in Europe for Paris Fashion Week and celebrating her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin‘s new song “Nothing Lasts Forever.”