Lisa Rinna Rocks Tiny Black Bikini In Sexy Selfies After Exiting ‘RHOBH’: Photos

Own it! Bravo TV star Lisa Rinna, 59, shared some revealing snapshots in a black bikini via her Instagram Story on Jan. 23, and we must say she is looking amazing (see PHOTOS HERE)! “Hi from [France flag emoji], The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum captioned her first post. Lisa’s stunning ensemble featured a black bandeau-style top with straps and a string bikini bottom. The brunette beauty opted to style her short tresses straight down and carefully placed her bangs behind her ears.

The swimsuit snapshots come just over two weeks after the mom-of-two revealed she is exiting the iconic TV series after eight seasons. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!’”, her statement (originally shared with PEOPLE) read on Jan. 5. Rinna’s contract with the network reportedly expired after Season 12, and as a result, she and Bravo “mutually decided” that she would not return.

One day after the bombshell news was announced, Lisa took to Instagram to share a message with her dedicated viewers and followers. “We had a good run. Love you! See you soon!”, she captioned a screenshot of herself in the show. Of course, a few of her co-stars took to the comments to wish Lisa farewell, including her pal Erika Jayne. “GOAT Love you Lisa,” the 51-year-old songstress wrote, while RHONY alum Dorinda Medley wrote, “Say it isn’t so!!!!!”

Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, 71, recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Jan. 19 and defended his love during Andy Cohen‘s game “Can You Defender?” The Mad Men alum even called out Andy for calling Lisa’s online behavior “disastrous,” and told the Bravo exec that it wasn’t a “fair” label. “It’s not disastrous. She’s fantastic online. Her social media is great. What are you talking about?,” he noted. At the end of the segment, Harry hilariously admitted that he doesn’t even follow his wife’s Instagram!

Since announcing she is saying goodbye to the Real Housewives franchise earlier this month, the The Big, Fun, Sexy Sex Book author has been living it up in France for Paris Fashion Week! She took to Instagram on Jan. 21 to pose alongside Gossip Girl alum Kelly Rutherford, 54, who she notably starred on Melrose Place with. “I LOVE PARIS 🇫🇷 #FRIENDS #melroseplace mini reunion I love you @kellyrutherford,” Lisa captioned the black-and-white photo. And later, on Jan. 23, Lisa posed alongside her pals Lizzie Tisch and Michael Coste for a chic streetstyle post. “It’s a Tisch Sandwich Parisian style. 🇫🇷,” she captioned the photo. Lisa is also in town to support her model daughters Amelia, 21, and Delilah Hamlin, 24.

