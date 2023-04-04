Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos Of Baby Girl Matilda 5 Days After Giving Birth: She’s A ‘Daddy’s Girl’

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey‘s days-old baby girl is a “daddy’s girl”, according to the actress. Kaley, 37, took to her Instagram Story on April 4 to share a precious snapshot of little Matilda — who was born on March 30 — lying on her father’s chest and placed a sparkling pink “Daddy’s Girl” sticker over it. The Ozark actor, 40, looked like he was in a state of pure bliss as he lounged on the couch and let his baby girl snuggle up on him, as seen in the third photo in the below carousel.

Earlier in the day, the Big Bang Theory alum shared an image of Matilda in a pink onesie with a “good morning” sticker decorating the pic as well as a photo of her and her boyfriend of more than a year cuddled up on the couch with Matilda and one of their dogs. Their eyes were closed and she added a “zzz…” sticker to the frame. In yet another glimpse of mom life, Kaley shared an image of her smiling down at her newborn, who was dressed in white. Kaley donned a pink blouse and had her hair tied up in a matching pink scrunchie. Lastly, the actress shared a selfie of herself smiling with Tom, Matilda, and two of their pups with a “family” sticker added to it. How sweet!

Kaley and Tom welcomed their first child together — and the first child for each of them — on March 30, 2023. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Kaley gushed in her announcement post alongside several selfies from the hospital bed as well as pics of her child. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle … Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief … @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did”.

Tom also shared a slideshow of cheerful selfies with Kaley and their newborn to announce her arrival. He began his caption with a quote from the 13th-century poet, Rumi. “You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love,” he wrote. He continued, “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”

The pair revealed their pregnancy in Oct. 2022 with a series of adorable snapshots shared on Instagram, some of which showed them digging into a gender reveal cake. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 … beyond blessed and over the moon,” Kaley wrote in her post. “I [love] you @tommypelphrey !!!” Following the announcement, Kaley often took to her Instagram Stories to share bump updates with her fans.

Ahead of giving birth, the Flight Attendant star revealed she would be a laid-back mother. “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books so that’s the type of mom I will be,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “All the ways I’m not like a prepper. I’m just not that way. It’s gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.”