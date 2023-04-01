Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Says It’s ‘All Good’ With Pamela Anderson After Rumored Feud

Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed she’s in a good place with his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, following a recent rumored feud between the ladies. The comedian, 36, made the announcement on Friday night, March 31 after her stand-up set at Hollywood’s Improv club. “We’re all good. We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends,” she said to TMZ.

The drama began after fans claimed Brittany was dragging Pamela in a since-deleted TikTok. In it, Brittany used a “90s Pam Makeup” filter on herself and pretended to be the Baywatch star barely reacting to Brittany’s death, according to TMZ. “Pam if I died,” Brittany had tagged the clip. She would end up writing, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope,” before deleting the video altogether.

On Friday, Brittany told TMZ that she has yet to hear from Pamela after the TikTok video went viral. However, she added that she would be more than willing to sit down with actress and hash it all out.

Prior to the self-deprecating TikTok, Brittany had shared a video letting her fans know she was “ok” after the release of Pamela’s documentary and memoirLove, Pamela, where the Barbed Wire vet spoke extensively about her rocky 1995-1998 marriage to Tommy Lee. “Thank you to everyone that’s been sticking up for me and stuff like that,” Brittany said in the clip, per People. “Don’t worry about anything.”

Tommy and Pamela would go on to welcome two sons, Brandon and Dylan, before they split. Pamela has been married 4 more times, including to Kid Rock. Tommy married Brittany in 2019, which Pamela appeared to support.

“He’s married and happy, and she’s good to him and I totally support that and think that’s great,” Pamela told The Howard Stern Show in January. “I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I’m sure she’s annoyed, but I respect their relationship, and [I’m] just glad he’s happy and he has somebody in his life.”