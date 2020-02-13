Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Reveals How The Couple Will Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

Brittany Furlan also dished about she and hubby Tommy Lee’s baby plans in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

It’s hard to believe, but Tommy Lee, 57, and wife Brittany Furlan, 33, are already getting ready to celebrate their one-year anniversary! The Motley Crue member and former Vine star tied the knot on Feb. 14, 2019 and Brittany’s got plans for a romantic evening. “[Valentine’s Day] is my anniversary! It is so special!” she gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Spy Intervention premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “[We are] celebrating by getting out of LA for a little bit and just go and have fun and enjoy each other. I mean everyday is like Valentine’s Day. He is my best friend so everyday is really fun,” she shared.

“It has been crazy and a year of marriage already,” Brittany noted. “I mean, we started dating in 2017 and now it is 2020, it is like ‘Whoa where did the time go!’ It definitely is really fast…,” she continued, referencing the pairs’ original meeting over Instagram! Tommy, a fan of Brittany’s comedic Vine videos, sought her out on the social media platform and the pair ended up meeting after sharing a series of direct messages. The pair married just two years later, making the announcement in a somewhat unconventional way: Brittany posted a photo of their two adorable dogs Neena and Wicket dressed up for the ceremony, confirming the news in a caption.

While the sweet pups keep Brittany and Tommy busy, she also opened up about future plans to expand their family with a baby of their own! “A baby!” she exclaimed when we asked her about plans to have kids — especially because Motley Crue could need some new, younger members! “Oh, no, no, no…we have dogs…I am so dead right now…,” she said, confirming plans aren’t on the horizon. “Yeah we do need them huh?” the Perkasie, Pennsylvania, also joked, re: the band’s next generation. Tommy is already dad to sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, with ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

When it comes to celebrating the most romantic day of the year, Brittany also had some advice for guys at home about what not to do! “First of all guys, don’t give her some cheap a** two dollar gift that you got at Walmart, you know what I mean!” she hilariously advised, suggesting a more personal approach. “Get something that really matters and if you can’t afford something that really matters then write her a really nice card or something right? You don’t want to show up with a little box of chocolates from Rite Aid, you know what I mean! Happy Valentine’s Day, I mean write something, show something nice you know what I mean! Do something heartfelt. I would rather get a really nice card that says everything about how someone feels then like a whatever gift or like a high five!”