Flo Rida Speaks Out After His Son, 6, Survives Terrifying Fall & Thanks Fans For ‘Continued Prayers’

Flo Rida called it a 'great day' when giving an update about his son Zohar Dillard's condition, and revealed he's 'undergoing rehabilitation,' in a new message.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 1, 2023 11:05AM EDT
View gallery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks off the field against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, in Detroit Browns Bills Football, Detroit, United States - 20 Nov 2022
Sam Neill Sam Neil press conference, 52nd Sitges International Film Festival, Spain - 11 Oct 2019 The actor will receive an honorary award at the Sitges Film Festival.
THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP- “Challenge” Legend Nelson Thomas, competitor in THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP streaming on Paramount +, 2023. CREDIT: James Dimmock/Paramount + © 2023 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Challenge World Championship and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Image Credit: Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection

Flo Rida, 43, is thanking fans for their support after his six-year-old son, Zohar Dillard‘s scary fall from an apartment window left him hospitalized. The rapper took to his Instagram story to share an update on the tot’s condition, and revealed it was a “great day” as he “undergoes rehabilitation” in the coming days. “Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son,” he wrote in the message, according to Page Six.

He also added that Zohar is “is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall.” The caring dad concluded his message by asking fans for “continued prayers” and to let the situation “remain a private matter.”

Flo Rida
Flo Rida gave an update on his son’s condition. (Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection)

Flo Rida’s statement comes almost a month after Zohar’s fall, which happened on March 4. The accident didn’t become public knowledge until earlier this week, when Zohar’s mother Alexis Adams filed a civil lawsuit against a building in New Jersey. The lawsuit revealed that her son’s fall resulted in fractures in his pelvis and left foot, a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding.

Alexis also claimed that “incorrect sized guards,” posed “a hazardous condition” that caused her son, who was who has hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain, per Daily Mail , to fall “to the concrete pavement below.” The defendants in the lawsuit include the owners and managers of the apartment building, a construction company, a window installer and more, and the concerned mom is seeking attorney’s fees as well as payment of Zohar’s medical bills.

Flo Rida
Flo Rida smiles at a previous event. (Simon Lindenblatt/Everett Collection)

In addition to filing the lawsuit, Alexis gave a statement to News 12 New Jersey. “As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” she said. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad