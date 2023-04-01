Flo Rida Speaks Out After His Son, 6, Survives Terrifying Fall & Thanks Fans For ‘Continued Prayers’

Flo Rida, 43, is thanking fans for their support after his six-year-old son, Zohar Dillard‘s scary fall from an apartment window left him hospitalized. The rapper took to his Instagram story to share an update on the tot’s condition, and revealed it was a “great day” as he “undergoes rehabilitation” in the coming days. “Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son,” he wrote in the message, according to Page Six.

He also added that Zohar is “is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall.” The caring dad concluded his message by asking fans for “continued prayers” and to let the situation “remain a private matter.”

Flo Rida’s statement comes almost a month after Zohar’s fall, which happened on March 4. The accident didn’t become public knowledge until earlier this week, when Zohar’s mother Alexis Adams filed a civil lawsuit against a building in New Jersey. The lawsuit revealed that her son’s fall resulted in fractures in his pelvis and left foot, a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding.

Alexis also claimed that “incorrect sized guards,” posed “a hazardous condition” that caused her son, who was who has hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain, per Daily Mail , to fall “to the concrete pavement below.” The defendants in the lawsuit include the owners and managers of the apartment building, a construction company, a window installer and more, and the concerned mom is seeking attorney’s fees as well as payment of Zohar’s medical bills.

In addition to filing the lawsuit, Alexis gave a statement to News 12 New Jersey. “As a single mom to a special-needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” she said. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”