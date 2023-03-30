Flo Rida’s Son, 6, Hospitalized With Collapsed Lung & More After Falling From Apartment Window

Flo Rida‘s son, six-year-old Zohar Dillard, is currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) after falling from the window of a fifth-floor apartment in New Jersey, according to the legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Alexis Adams, the rapper’s ex, filed a lawsuit on Mar. 27, claiming that on Mar. 4, she and Flo Rida’s son fell out of the window “to the concrete pavement below and sustained serious bodily injuries,” including multiple pelvis fractures, left metatarsal fractures, grade three liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs, per News12 New Jersey. The child is currently in an intensive care unit, recovering from the injuries. HollywoodLife has reached out to Flo Rida’s rep for comment.

Alexis is suing the apartment complex’s owners and managers, a construction company, a window installer, and others. She alleges that the management “operated, managed, controlled, inspected, and/or maintained said premises in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions and activities on the premises, specifically by installing windows that posed a hazardous condition and/or by installing incorrect sized guards on said windows.” This, according to Alexis’s lawsuit, allegedly resulted in Zohar’s fall because the windows gave his mother “a false sense of security.”

The documents claim that Zohar— who has hydrocephalus, a neurological condition that causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within cavities in the brain, per Daily Mail — was “seriously injured, has incurred and in the future will incur expenses for his treatment of injuries, has been disabled and in the future will be disabled and not be able to perform his usual functions, and has been and in the future will be caused great pain and suffering, to his great loss and damage and will in the future suffer great physical and mental pain and suffering.”

Zohar is in a “full-body cast and can barely move,” Alexis’s lawyer told TMZ. She is seeking damages, attorney’s fees, and payment of Zohar’s medical bills.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Alexis Adams wrote in a statement to News12 New Jersey. “I am devastated, angry, and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

In 2018, Adams told Daily Mail that Flo Rida (Tramar Dillard, 43) had no involvement in Zohar’s life. “[He] has only seen his son once during the paternity test but kept his shades on and his back turned,” she said. “They were in the same room. He didn’t try to hug Zohar, nothing. It was very cold.”