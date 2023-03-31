Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband By Changing Lyrics To Cover Song: Watch

The music world is full of songs full of insults, shade, and snark. Some of these disses are subtle and require a Taylor Swiftian level of deciphering to understand. What Kelly Clarkson performed on the Thursday episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show was a bit more forthright. When Kelly, 40, sang GAYLE‘s Grammy-nominated song “ABCDEFU” in an installment of Kellyoke, she switched up the lyrics on the chorus, making it clearly about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Instead of singing that earworm refrain about “your mom and your sister and your job,” Kelly belted out how she’s ready to forget “you and your dad / and the fact that you got half / and my broken heart/turn that s—t into art.”

Brandon, 46, and Kelly split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Brandon served as his ex-wife’s manager through Starstruck Entertainment along with his father, Narvel Blackstock. The Blackstocks are suing for $1.4 million in allegedly unpaid commissions (and $5.4 million in future commissions.) Clarkson and her team countersued, alleging that the Blackstocks operated as unlicensed talent agents. This would mean all pay agreements would be nullified, and Clarkson’s lawsuit is asking for her to be repaid for all the commissions they received from her previously. An evidentiary hearing in the case was set for Mar. 27.

Kelly and Brandon finalized their divorce in March 2022. At the time, she was ordered to pay Brandon $ $45,600 per month in child support – she and Brandon share two kids together — and $115,000 per month in spousal support. Kelly reportedly makes around $20 million a year. Kelly was also granted ownership of the Montana ranch where Brandon was staying, and he was required to pay $12,500 a month in rent.

In mid-March, Kelly spoke about how the divorce was affecting her daughter, River Rose, 8, and her 6-year-old son Remington. “I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?'” she said on an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it.”

Kelly recently announced her divorce album, Chemistry, which will be out later in 2023. She will also headline a Las Vegas residency — chemistry…an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson — at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.