Christina Aguilera Stuns In Plunging Sequined Dress At GLAAD Media Awards: Photos

Christina Aguilera was a sight to see at the GLAAD Media Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30. The “What A Girl Wants” singer, 42, wore a plunging sequined black gown that she proudly modeled on the red carpet. Christina’s dress was off-the-shoulders with over-the-top flared sleeves and an extravagant train that followed her down the carpet. Christina totally slayed this look!

Christina added some fabulous jewelry to go along with her sequined dress. The Burlesque star wore several silver necklaces and a pair of matching earrings that totally elevated her classy look. Christina’s long golden locks perfectly complimented her dark gown. Last but not least, Christina sported some glamorous makeup including scarlet lipstick.

Christina was definitely one of the best-dressed stars at the GLAAD Awards, which brought out some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Jennifer Coolidge, Jane Lynch, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Geena Davis were just some of the famous faces who made it out to the event. Everybody there looked amazing, but Christina’s gown just couldn’t be beat.

Christina is on a roll with her outfits, lately. On March 12, the Grammy Award winner made a rare public appearance at the Vanity Far Oscar Party, where she showed up in a gorgeous velvet black dress with a train. Christina had her blonde hair in an updo with intense eye makeup and an assortment of silver jewelry. The superstar singer went to the party with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, who looked handsome in a standard black and white suit and a black bowtie.

It’s pretty rare that Christina is at major Hollywood events, but she made two exceptions this month alone, for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and then the GlAAD Media Awards. She looked drop dead gorgeous at both events. Christina also proved that black is definitely her color, though she really does always look amazing in anything that she wears.