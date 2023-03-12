Elizabeth Olsen Looks Enchanting In Plunging Sequin Gown At The Oscars

Elizabeth Olsen blessed us all with her presence at the 2023 Oscars. The actress, who is one of the many Oscar presenters, stunned in a black sequin Givenchy dress on the Oscars carpet.

Her gown featured a plunging neckline and fringe detailing on the back and bottom of her skirt. The look definitely gave off 1920s flapper vibes in the best way possible. Elizabeth’s hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, and she showed off gorgeous dangling earrings. The actress topped off her look with a bold red lip.

The 34-year-old attended the ceremony solo, but she’s happily married to Robbie Arnett. Elizabeth revealed on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that she and Robbie “eloped and then had another wedding at another time.” This all happened before the COVID pandemic, and they just “never talked about it” until now.

Elizabeth has been keeping a low profile since wrapping up her busy year in 2022. Her last red carpet before the Oscars was Variety’s Power of Women event in September. The actress deserved a break after WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Elizabeth about Wanda’s dark journey in the Doctor Strange sequel. “My goal is to always have her have some sort of evolution, and the evolution in this for me was really empowering,” Elizabeth said. “She has a new kind of confidence that we haven’t seen in 8 years, and she’s really not apologizing for anything. She feels very clear in her beliefs. I find it very admirable, and I enjoyed throwing her into this journey of madness. I think it’s okay to play characters that people get frustrated with sometimes. I enjoy that as an actor.”

Lizzie is gearing up for the premiere of her new limited series Love & Death. She plays accused murderer Candy Montgomery. The actress stars alongside Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, Tom Pelphrey, Krysten Ritter, and more. The HBO Max series will premiere on April 27.