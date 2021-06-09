Who Is Robbie Arnett? 5 Things About The Musician Elizabeth Olsen Called Her Husband

After Elizabeth Olsen referred to partner Robbie Arnett as her ‘husband,’ fans are wondering if the couple officially tied the knot! Learn more about Robbie and his relationship with Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Olsen might have secretly gotten hitched! The actress, 32, joined Kaley Cuoco for a chat on Variety‘s Actors on Actors session on June 8, and the WandaVision star hinted that she officially said ‘I do’ to her fiancé Robbie Arnett. “I’m in a bathroom,” Elizabeth explained to Kaley at the start of their exchange. “I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom,” the actress shared.

“I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic — you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f–king cutie,” she said. So who is the man Elizabeth calls her husband? Learn more about Robbie Arnett with the five facts below!

Robbie Is A Musician

Robbie Arnett, 29, is a vocalist in the indie band Milo Greene, a group that Robbie started with his college squad back in 2010. The band is actually pretty good, having achieved chart-topping success with their self-titled debut album.

Robbie & Elizabeth Have Been Together Since Roughly 2017

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie’s relationship began sometime in 2017. The two kept a low-profile throughout their romance, but they took a big step when they got engaged in 2019, after nearly three years of dating. Now, it seems that the couple has taken the next step in their relationship!

Robbie Isn’t Particularly Active On Social Media

Most of Robbie’s posts are usually filtered through Milo Green’s official Instagram account. As for his personal Instagram, the musician rarely posts. So, don’t expect to see any pics of him with Elizabeth on the ‘Gram any time soon!

Robbie Might Want To Work With Elizabeth

Or at least do the music for any of the actress’ future projects. “Originally when we started this band we wanted to create music that we could potentially see being placed in movies and TV,” Robbie’s band mate Marlana Sheetz told CBS News in 2012. “We really love scoring and that’s how we wanted the music to sound.”

Robbie & Elizabeth Value Their Privacy

Although they’re a high-profile couple, Robbie and Elizabeth really like to keep their personal life out of the spotlight. Other than a few nods to each other in interviews, it’s rare that the two are spotted out at red carpet events together, save for a few times they stepped out for date night! Regardless, these two seem so happy, and fans cannot wait to watch their romance continue to unfold!