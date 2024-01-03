Who Is Elizabeth Olsen’s Husband: Get to Know Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen has become one of the most famous breakout stars in recent years. While some may know her for her famous older sisters, she’s earned much praise for various movie and TV roles, including her performances as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character has appeared in a number of MCU movies and was the focus of the spin-off series WandaVision.

Her performance in WandaVision netted her Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. She’s also nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her performance in Love and Death at the 2024 Golden Globes, which will air on Sunday, January 7.

Elizabeth’s husband Robbie Arnett will undoubtedly be cheering her on as she attends the award show. While the actress and indie musician have mostly kept their romance private, the two of them have collaborated quite a few times, and the Liberal Arts star has occasionally shared details about her relationship with him in interviews. Ahead of the 81st Golden Globes, get to know more about Robbie and his marriage to Elizabeth here!

Robbie Is a Musician

Robbie Arnett is a vocalist in the indie band Milo Greene, a group that Robbie started with his college squad back in 2010. The band is actually pretty good, having achieved success with their self-titled debut album in 2012. Most recently, the band released the deluxe edition of their record Adult Contemporary in 2021.

Robbie & Elizabeth Have Been Together Since 2017

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie’s relationship began sometime in 2017. Their relationship was confirmed when they were spotted walking around New York City together by E! News. The two kept a low-profile throughout their romance, but they took a big step when they got engaged in 2019, after nearly three years of dating.

They Eloped!

The actress hinted that they’d gotten married when she joined Kaley Cuoco for a chat on Variety‘s Actors on Actors session on June 8, 2021 and the WandaVision star called Robbie her “husband” during the interview. I’m in a bathroom,” Elizabeth explained to Kaley at the start of their exchange. “I’ve been in the U.K. for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbor is doing so much construction to their backyard. I can still hear it and I’m in the furthest bathroom.”

“I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic — you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f**king cutie,” she said. So who is the man Elizabeth calls her husband? Learn more about Robbie Arnett with the five facts below!

After the hint, Elizabeth revealed that she and Robbie’s marriage happened before the COVID-19 pandemic set in in 2020 during a June 2022 interview on SiriusXM’s The Jesse Cagle Show. “We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time and it was before COVID,” she said.

Robbie Co-Wrote a Children’s Book Series With Elizabeth

The couple have shown that they collaborate very well together. They both co-wrote the Hattie Harmony kids’ books together. The first was released in June 2022, and the second was released a year later.

Long before they were married, it seemed likely that the indie rocker would want to collaborate with his actress wife by getting songs in her work.”Originally when we started this band we wanted to create music that we could potentially see being placed in movies and TV,” Robbie’s bandmate Marlana Sheetz told CBS News in 2012. “We really love scoring and that’s how we wanted the music to sound.”

They Value Their Privacy

Although they’re a high-profile couple, Robbie and Elizabeth really like to keep their personal life out of the spotlight. Other than a few nods to each other in interviews, it’s rare that the two are spotted out at red carpet events together, save for a few times they stepped out for date night! Regardless, these two seem so happy, and fans cannot wait to watch their marriage continue to thrive.