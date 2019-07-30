Are congratulations in order for Elizabeth Olsen? The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend of three years, musician Robbie Arnett!

Expect for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe to celebrate, because one of their own is reportedly getting hitched. Elizabeth Olsen, 30, is engaged to Milo Green frontman Robbie Arnett, according to PEOPLE. The couple has been together for about three years. They were first romantically linked in March 2017, after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. Apparently, they’re now ready to walk down the aisle together! HollywoodLife has reached out to Elizabeth’s camp for clarification on this engagement report and will update the post with any new information when it becomes available.

Elizabeth and Robbie made their first appearance as a couple together in September 2017. After months of keeping it on the down-low, they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together. She was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating. Since then, Elizabeth has been very protective of her private life, but she did tell Modern Luxury in 2017 that she was open to becoming a mom. “I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid,’ ” she said at the time while discussing renovating her home. “I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’ “

As for the scoop on Robbie, he’s the lead singer for Milo Greene, an indie-pop quartet that formed in 2009. They saw chart-topping success three years later with their self-titled debut album, according to E! News. He’s also a basketball fan, and – perhaps due to his reported fiancée’s career – has been exploring a future in film.

“Originally, when we started this band, we wanted to create music that we could potentially see being placed in movies and TV. We really love scoring, and that’s how we wanted the music to sound,” his bandmember, Marlana Sheetz, said in 2012. That foray into cinematic scoring makes sense, as Robbie’s official Instagram account is full of movie posters. In many posts, he draws comparisons between what’s going on with his personal life to a specific movie’s plot. However, the account has gone silent since November 2018. If he shares the poster to 2014’s The Engagement, Jenny’s Wedding, or The Wedding Singer, then we’ll know this reported engagement is legit.