Elizabeth Olsen Fans Freak Out After Learning ‘WandaVision’ Star Is Related To Mary-Kate & Ashley

Yes, Elizabeth Olsen is related to ‘Full House’ twins/fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. And yes, this was news to many MCU fans.

Apparently, Twitter is just finding out that Elizabeth Olsen is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s little sister…now. This fun fact about the 32-year-old WandaVision star has sent Avengers fans into an uproar, and have many more questioning everything they knew, after realizing this major fun fact about Elizabeth has slipped by them after all these years. Emphasis on years, because the famous twins who took turns playing Michelle Tanner on Full House made no secret of their little sister who was known as “Lizzie” in the ’90s!

Elizabeth Olsen: has last name Olsen. Elizabeth Olsen: looks exactly like Marykate and Ashley. Elizabeth Olsen: is their sister. Twitter: pic.twitter.com/XUkvRaN0YI — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 21, 2021

“i’m gonna be honest,,, i did not make the connection that elizabeth olsen and mary kate & ashley olsen were related,” one fan confessed on Twitter, while another wrote, “I’M SORRY WHY DID NO ONE F–KING TELL ME THAT #ELIZABETHOLSEN AKA WANDA MAXIMOFF HERSELF IS THE YOUNGER SISTER OF MARY KATE AND ASHLEY!!! I FEEL LIKE THIS SHOULD BE MORE WIDELY KNOWN!!!”

SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT ELIZABETH OLSEN IS RELATED TO MARY KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN??!! THE STRONGEST AVENGER AND MICHELLE?? PLZZZ — Alana (@Alana_luna09) February 19, 2021

The confusion continued. “SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT ELIZABETH OLSEN IS RELATED TO MARY KATE AND ASHLEY OLSEN??!! THE STRONGEST AVENGER AND MICHELLE?? PLZZZ,” a third fan tweeted, and a fourth wrote, “I had no idea Elizabeth Olsen was the younger sister to Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen. Twitter has taught me something today!”

I was today years old when I found out Elizabeth Olsen aka Wanda Maximoff was Mary Kate and Ashley’s younger sister pic.twitter.com/kZFXGlmyTO — jansen. (@villenashake) February 23, 2021

To be fair, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (which Elizabeth is a part of as her character Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch) were probably not tuning into Full House or the Olsen twins’ 1994-1997 video series, The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley, on which Elizabeth made several cameos. One fan pointed this out, writing, “That ‘People Don’t Know Elizabeth Olsen Is Related To Mary-Kate and Ashley’ thing has been trending for like three days. We often forget that a sizable portion of MCU fans are tweens or younger; is there any reason someone born after 2000 should even know who the Olsen twins are?”

Elizabeth Olsen is so talented that most people don’t realize the she’s the little sister of the Olsen twins. pic.twitter.com/lLJUiAXAJI — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 24, 2021

Still, pop culture enthusiasts were still baffled how people didn’t know that Elizabeth had very famous siblings. However, some saw this as a good sign, since Elizabeth could stand on her own as an actress and not just because of her familiar last name (refer to WWE star Shelton J. Benjamin‘s tweet above).

This freakout on Twitter should be good news for Elizabeth, who recently admitted that she wanted to do her acting career “alone” and not build it off her older sisters’ fame. “Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it. And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone,” the MCU actress told Grazia USA after WandaVision premiered on Disney+ on Jan. 15, 2021.

After a handful of her childhood roles on her sisters’ acting projects, Elizabeth made her breakthrough in her early 20’s in the films Silent House and Martha Marcy May Marlene, which were both released in 2011. Meanwhile, the Olsen twins have retired from acting and are now hotshots in the high-fashion world as the founders of The Row.