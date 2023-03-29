Charlie Sheen’s Look-Alike Twin Sons, 14, Are Taller Than Him In Rare Public Outing Together: Photos

Charlie Sheen is “winning” at fatherhood. The 57-year-old actor was seen out and about in Malibu on Thursday (Mar. 28), taking his sons, twins Max and Bob Sheen, for smoothies and snacks. Charlie dressed in a pullover hoodie, a pair of blue slacks, a white stop, and a black hat. Though Sheen’s sons, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, are just 14 years old, they are just as tall as their 5’10” father. They also sported sunglasses, helping to drive home the family resemblance.

Max and Bob are Charlie’s youngest children and the product of Charlie’s three-year marriage to actress Brooke Mueller, 45. The couple split in 2011, but they settled a years-long child support issue only recently. In 2018, Charlie requested to modify the agreement, noting that his “income [had] changed significantly” since 2016, when he was ordered to pay Mueller $55,000, per Us Weekly. He was also on the hook to pay his ex-wife, Denise Richards, $20,000 for their daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 17.

“I have been unable to find steady work and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” he wrote at the time. “All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.” At the time, he was reportedly paying both women 9.5% of his gross annual income from all sources, which exceeded – at the time — $2.1 million.

In 2022, Charlie and Brooke hammered out the details. They agreed on an undisclosed financial agreement. “Mr. Sheen and Ms. Mueller recognize together the great benefit to their children in peacefully, privately coming to terms focused on the family’s overall best interests,” Sheen’s attorney, Gregory J. Pedrick, Esq., told Us Weekly. “They should be applauded for making that happen.”

In August 2022, Denise, 52, spoke with Real Housewives of Dubai star, Caroline Stanbury on her podcast Divorced, Not Dead. “I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie, obviously at all, because I really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters,” she said. “I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant, which was very difficult, and I didn’t realize the impact of how public it would be and how it would affect my career personally, because I thought, ‘This is my personal life, why is this affecting my professional life?’ I think I was on the tabloid covers for about two years straight during that time. And it was incredibly difficult.”

She would call the experience “traumatic” but said that the children helped her endure the public pressure of the high-profile split. “I had these two babies, and it was really so hard for me, and I just really had to go put myself in a bubble and protect them at the end of the day,” Denise added. “Who’s really there? It’s my family and my kids. And I think that’s what got me through the initial part of the divorce.”