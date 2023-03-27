Kailyn Lowry Rocks Sexy Bikini In Thailand As She Shares Photos From Her Epic Vacation

Kailyn Lowry, 31, gave her followers some styling ideas when she showed off several outfits, including a bikini, in a new Instagram post. The Teen Mom 2 star was standing in a floor-length mirror as she modeled the different looks, in the eye-catching photos, which were taken in Thailand, and looked as relaxed as could be. “#ootd in #Thailand 🤍 linking outfits in my stories 🤩 #travel #kailandthechaos,” she captioned the snapshots.

In addition to the two-piece swimsuit, which included a black top and black and white patterned bottom, Kailyn rocked an opened white long-sleeved top over the bikini top and matching white shorts. She also flaunted a tan tank top and black shorts, and a light gray tank top and black pants. Her final two looks included a cream crop top and matching shorts, and a burnt orange long-sleeved top over the cream top and matching burnt orange pants.

Before she posted her latest set of photos, Kailyn shared a similar set of photos from Thailand on March 19. They included breathtaking views of the her vacation spot and many poses of her flashing big smiles for the camera. “Adventures of Thailand,” she captioned the gems.

Once Kailyn’s posts went public, her followers were quick to respond to her photos in the comments section. “You look amazing,” one follower wrote, while another called her a “beautiful lady.” A third shared, “You look SO great, Kail,” and a fourth posted, “Looking good. Summer body here.”

When Kailyn’s not making headlines for her epic outfits, she’s doing so for her personal life. The reality beauty recently got attention for going back and forth in a feud on social media with her ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares nine-year-old son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin. The posts took place after Kailyn talked about the difficulties of co-parenting with Javi, on her Coffee Convos podcast in Feb.

“The only reason I’m addressing this publicly is because I’m sick of this one-sided narrative with our coparenting,” Javi wrote in response to Kailyn’s comments about him on the podcast. “I’ve f***** up, I’ve been an asshole, but I’m not going to ever apologize for putting healthy boundaries in place that should have been established a long time ago and focusing on my family. She should do the same with her family.”

Kailyn went on to respond and claimed Javi blocked her on Instagram. She also admitted she thinks things are tense between them because he hasn’t been “transparent” with his girlfriend Lauren Comeau. “Javi only acts like this with Lauren because IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he has to keep us divided,” she wrote. “He will never own that. I can absolutely do boundaries. I don’t want to be with javi. But being an absolute dick to me is not necessary.”