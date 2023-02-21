Kailyn Lowry & Ex Javi Marroquin Feud As She Accuses Him Of Not Being ‘Transparent’ With GF Lauren Comeau

Kailyn Lowry‘s relationship with her ex, Javi Marroquin, has hit a new low. The Teen Mom 2 star, 30, revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast on Feb. 16 that her and Javi “don’t talk at all, and it’s really f****** awkward” when they are together for their son Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 9. Kailyn claimed that Javi refused to take a picture with her and Lincoln at the 9-year-old’s flag football practice. Kailyn then got emotional as she explained that she didn’t sign her two younger sons (who she shares with ex Chris Lopez) up for the flag football league since Javi and his girlfriend Lauren Comeau‘s 4-year-old son Eli is on the team.

After a Teen Mom Instagram fan account shared part of Kailyn’s podcast where she discussed the co-parenting situation, Javi commented on the post with a response to his ex. “The only reason I’m addressing this publicly is because I’m sick of this one-sided narrative with our coparenting,” Javi wrote. “I’ve f***** up, I’ve been an asshole, but I’m not going to ever apologize for putting healthy boundaries in place that should have been established a long time ago and focusing on my family. She should do the same with her family,” he added.

Javi also said that Kailyn airing out their drama on her podcast is “the number one reason we have issues.” He went on to say, “Nothing is private, my personal life isn’t private, our parenting struggles aren’t private, yet she demands privacy about everything and i haven’t taken any of the issues I have with her and our co parenting public over the last year. If I spoke publicly about every issue i have with her or we have regarding parenting she would absolutely not be okay with that and I also wouldn’t do that do our child.”

Kailyn responded to Javi and claimed that he’s blocked her on Instagram. The reality star said that the former couple “were so cool” until August 2022, when Javi allegedly “flipped a switch” and started only communicating with her via email. “Javi only acts like this with Lauren because IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he has to keep us divided,” Kailyn claimed. “He will never own that. I can absolutely do boundaries. I don’t want to be with javi. But being an absolute dick to me is not necessary.”

Kailyn was married to Javi from 2012 until their official split in 2017. Notably, one year after Kail and Javi tied the knot, they welcomed their son Lincoln. Just before their divorce, Kailyn and Javi appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars to try to save their marriage. “I really hope that this marriage boot camp can help us figure out how to solve our issues because when I envisioned myself being married, I don’t think that I would ever have anticipated it being this troubled,” she said at the time.

After their divorce, Kailyn and Javi did their best to keep things civil between them to co-parent as best they can for Lincoln— and their children from other partners. But now the co-parenting relationship has taken a nasty turn.