See Pic

Kailyn Lowry & Ex Javi Marroquin Reunite For Rare Photo At Son’s Football Game

Kailyn Lowry
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry was spotted out in Delaware , shopping at Target with her three children . She showed off her baby bump with only a few weeks until the birth. She smiled as she walked into the store. Kaitlyn plans to raise all of her kids as a single mom following a split from her partner. They remained in the store for 20 minutes while the kids picked out water guns, while she bought a large pack of diapers to prepare for the baby's arrival . 10 Jun 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry ,Lux Lowry, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679366_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Star, Kailyn Lowry, was spotted showing off her growing baby bump while walking her dogs in Delaware. She recently split from her baby's father, and is planning to continue raising her kids on her own. She walked her massive Cane Corso puppies with no leash , wearing casual black workout gear. 27 May 2020 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA673363_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry was recently seen house hunting in Los Angeles with her son Lux. The Teen mom star was seen checking out a $2.3million dollar home in the Valley with a friend and her son, and was all smiles as she exited the house. 25 Oct 2017 Pictured: Kailyn Lowry and Lux Lowry. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA105918_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kailyn Lowry and son Issac out and about in NYCPictured: Kailyn Lowry and son Issac,Kailyn Lowryson IssacRef: SPL367631 040312 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin happily posing with their seven-year-old son Lincoln during his football game and called the moment an ‘important’ one.

Kailyn Lowry, 29, and Javi Marroquin, 28, are putting their differences aside of their seven-year-old son Lincoln by coming together for his football games. The Teen Mom 2 star shared a new pic to her Instagram on Oct. 26 and it showed her and her ex-husband smiling while standing and posing with their little athlete and holding onto his shoulders. She was in a black graphic T-shirt, black leggings, sneakers, and a red baseball cap while Javi wore his military uniform and Lincoln wore his football uniform.

The proud mom included a caption with the pic that explained how “important” it is for her and the father of her child to still be there for their son despite no longer being romantically together.

“On @coffeeconvospodcast I talked about this picture. It was important to me to get a shot of the 3 of us for @lincmarroquin because I want him to always know that no matter how much Javi & I go through off the field, we turn the bullsh*t off when it comes to him. I think we’ve done a damn good job running our team this season & I cannot wait to see what we do next season! 🤩🏈,” she wrote while also adding the hashtags, #family #football #coffeeconvos #coffeeconvospodcast.

Kailyn Lowry, Kids
Kailyn Lowry during an outing with her kids. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

'Teen Mom' OG -- Photos From The Show

Kailyn’s pic brought on a lot of responses from her followers and they praised her for the precious moment as well as being a great parent. “I gotta say the way you blend your family is beautiful. thank you for showing them that they’re BROTHERS. nobody is half a person❤️🙌,” one follower wrote, referring to Lincoln and her other kids, Isaac, 11, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. “i love this SOOOO much! best parents EVER♥️,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kailyn and Javi, who were married from 2012 until 2017, posed with Lincoln for a pic at one of his football games. There was another pic of the three of them from a different day that was shared on Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley‘s Coffee Convos podcast’s Instagram page. The latest episode had Kailyn opening up about the new football pic as well as co-parenting moments.