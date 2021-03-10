Kailyn Lowry Hints At Regret Over Her Split With Javi: We ‘Could Have Worked Out’ Marriage

Kailyn Lowry admitted that she can be ‘best’ friends with Javi Marroquin while looking back at their marriage. Regardless, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star revealed why it ultimately failed.

Kailyn Lowry‘s divorce from Javi Marroquin may have finalized in 2017, but the Teen Mom 2 star believes their marriage could’ve had a different ending. “Looking back, do I think it could have worked? Yeah, I think it could have worked but we were young and our love languages are very, very different,” Kailyn admitted on the March 9 episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama. Despite hinting at some regret over their split, Kailyn went on to list her issues with her ex.

“I think the hard thing for me is that he goes with whatever hat he’s wearing that day,” Kailyn said. Her co-host Vee Torres cut in here to say, “If he’s with someone who don’t like Kail, then he don’t like Kail.” While no names were brought up, Kailyn’s past feuds with Javi’s exes (Lauren Comeau and Briana DeJesus) have been no secret.

Kailyn believed this was getting in the way of her friendship with Javi; she agreed with Vee by adding, “It’s whatever he is around. It’s very frustrating to deal with him in that way when outside factors aren’t into play we’re best f–king friends.”

Kailyn had another gripe to share. “He can’t keep his word. He gives you his word in a moment when he’s on good terms with you and then the next he’s not on good terms with you because of whatever happened that day,” she continued. Overall, though, Kailyn believed there was one major problem that finally led them to split in May of 2016, after nearly three years of marriage.

“What it boiled down to was completely different love languages,” she said on the podcast, which was filmed after Javi recently went through another split. The MTV star’s now ex-fiancée, Lauren, confirmed that she was single in Jan. 2021.

Kailyn Lowry with her son Lincoln Marroquin, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. [Instagram/@kaillowry]

On an episode of Teen Mom 2 that aired in Oct. 2020, Kailyn infamously accused Javi of trying to hook up with her while he was still engaged to Lauren. Kailyn made the bombshell claim while venting about Javi to a producer on the show. “[Javi] pulled into the Wawa parking lot when I was getting gas. He opened the door and said, ‘I want to f— you,’ plain and simple. I said, ‘Bye Javi.’ And I have all the text messages of him trying to meet up,” she claimed. Kailyn later ended up apologizing to Lauren for putting her through “humiliation” after making such a public accusation.