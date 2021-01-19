‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Lauren Comeau Confirms Javi Marroquin Split In Tearful New Video

Lauren Comeau shared an emotional video that revealed she’s ‘a single mom’ who is “stuck in Delaware’, on her Instagram story, after reports that she and Javi Marroquin broke up.

It looks like it’s over for Lauren Comeau, 29, and Javi Marroquin, 28, after three years of dating. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to break her silence on breakup rumors and confirm that things are over in a live video on Jan. 19, which can be seen below. She wiped away tears as she called herself “a single mom” who is “stuck in Delaware.”

“I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that,” she said in the video. “I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f**king pain. I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

Lauren and Javi were engaged at the time of their split and in Oct. drama unfolded when Javi’s ex Kailyn Lowry, 28, claimed he tried to sleep with her during his engagement to Lauren. She made the claims on an episode of Teen Mom 2 and alleged it happened before they got into a dispute about a pick-up arrangement for their seven-year-old son Lincoln.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown to f**k me but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son or even meet me halfway to get your son?” she said to her producer. “Only if it benefits you in a sexual way? Now you’re being disrespectful and I’m going to disrespect the f**k out of you.”

After the episode aired, Kailyn tweeted a public apology to Lauren. “I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” she wrote. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv.”

Soon after Kailyn’s apology, Lauren unfollowed Javi and then shared cryptic quotes about trust and a “phase ending” in her life on social media before spending time with her family in Maine. Javi also appeared to address Kailyn’s claim with his own message.

“I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids’ life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be a part of this TV show,” he wrote. “Not only did my mistakes play out on the show which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions … those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me. So I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be.”

Lauren and Javi started dating on and off since 2017 and welcomed their son, Eli, in Nov. 2018. They then became engaged after Javi popped the question in June 2019.