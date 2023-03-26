Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Step Out In Malibu For Friend Paulina Porizkova’s Book Signing: Photos

The James Bond actor twinned with his gorgeous wife in all-black ensembles as they supported their supermodel friend, Paulina, in her new literary endeavors.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 26, 2023 12:45PM EDT
View gallery
Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' film premiere, Arrivals, London, UK - 16 Jul 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith leaving their hotel for lunch in Paris. 04 Nov 2022 Pictured: Pierce Brosnan Keely Shaye Smith. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA914297_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan, and Paris Brosnan attending the 77th Golden Globe Awards Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, CA, USA on January 5, 2020. 77th Golden Globe Awards - LA - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Jan 2020
Image Credit: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Pierce Brosnan and his breathtaking wife Keely Shaye Smith looked like the picture-perfect couple during their rare outing in Malibu on Saturday, March 25. The dashing 69-year-old Irish actor, who joined the DC Universe recently with Black Adam, twinned with his wife of 21-years, as they both rocked all-black ensembles for the sunny excursion in the seaside town. It wasn’t pure rest and relaxation, however, as the couple were also out and about to support their supermodel friend, Paulina Porizkova, at her book signing.

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Smith in Malibu in March 2023. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

Sporting a simple black tee, the James Bond actor looked dashing in his springtime ensemble. Although the outfit was a bit casual, Pierce still certainly looked like he was about to order a martini, shaken not stirred. Keely, meanwhile, looked like a billion bucks in her plunging knit dress.

Pierce and Keely, who retired from her acting to pursue journalism, share two adult children together, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan. The Remington Steele star also has three children from his previous marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris. The pair welcomed son Sean Brosnan in 1983 and Pierce had adopted Cassandra’s two children, Christopher and Charlotte, from a previous marriage before she passed from ovarian cancer at the age of 43 in 1991.

Keely and Peirce were attending a book signing in Malibu. (The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID)

It’s clear to fans that Pierce enjoys being the patriarch of such a large brood. “I cherish family very much,” he told Gentleman’s Journal in 2021. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.”

Pierce is also a proud grandfather! His son Sean welcomed son Jaxxon Elijah in November. Pierce took to his Instagram to share the news and adorable pics of the newborn! “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you,” Pierce wrote in the caption.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad