Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Step Out In Malibu For Friend Paulina Porizkova’s Book Signing: Photos

Pierce Brosnan and his breathtaking wife Keely Shaye Smith looked like the picture-perfect couple during their rare outing in Malibu on Saturday, March 25. The dashing 69-year-old Irish actor, who joined the DC Universe recently with Black Adam, twinned with his wife of 21-years, as they both rocked all-black ensembles for the sunny excursion in the seaside town. It wasn’t pure rest and relaxation, however, as the couple were also out and about to support their supermodel friend, Paulina Porizkova, at her book signing.

Sporting a simple black tee, the James Bond actor looked dashing in his springtime ensemble. Although the outfit was a bit casual, Pierce still certainly looked like he was about to order a martini, shaken not stirred. Keely, meanwhile, looked like a billion bucks in her plunging knit dress.

Pierce and Keely, who retired from her acting to pursue journalism, share two adult children together, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan. The Remington Steele star also has three children from his previous marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris. The pair welcomed son Sean Brosnan in 1983 and Pierce had adopted Cassandra’s two children, Christopher and Charlotte, from a previous marriage before she passed from ovarian cancer at the age of 43 in 1991.

It’s clear to fans that Pierce enjoys being the patriarch of such a large brood. “I cherish family very much,” he told Gentleman’s Journal in 2021. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.”

Pierce is also a proud grandfather! His son Sean welcomed son Jaxxon Elijah in November. Pierce took to his Instagram to share the news and adorable pics of the newborn! “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22… all good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you,” Pierce wrote in the caption.