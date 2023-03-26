Behati Prinsloo Shares 1st Photo Of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine have shared the very first photo of their third baby! The model, 34, gave her millions of followers a sneak peak at their little one — who’s name has yet to be revealed — in an Instagram dump shared to her profile on Sunday, March 26. While she didn’t share the baby’s face, their little barefoot could be seen in one of the middle photos as he or she sported a gray waffle sleeper. The child’s feet were resting on Behati’s jean-clad legs, which she accessorized with a black belt.

“Vegas week 1,” she captioned the photos, documenting the first week of Maroon 5: The Las Vegas Residency, which kicked off in March and has dates in April, July and August at the Dolby Theater inside the Park MGM hotel. During his first show, Adam also shouted out wife Behati and their two older daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 — saying that his family gave him purpose. He told the audience that performing was something that he “used to do for myself, and now I do this for them,” before adding that he “something to believe in.”

Other photos included Dusty and Gio hanging out at the concert, watching Maroon 5 rehearsals and playing. The Calirosa tequila founder also gave her fans a look at her outfit that included platform boots and a flirty halter mini dress, along with a backstage pic with Adam at his show.

Behati and Adam have kept a relatively low profile since welcoming the third child, which came after allegations that Adam had been texting with Instagram and model Sumner Stroh in an inappropriate manner. The influencer took to TikTok to share screenshots of alleged messages sent from the “This Love” singer, including one in which he revealed that he was having another child and considering calling them Sumner.

Adam issued a public apology in September 2022 amid the controversy, where he admitted his actions were “inappropriate” — but denied having an affair. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he added.