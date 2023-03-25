Kanye West Declares Jonah Hill ‘Made Me Like Jewish People Again’ As He Addresses His Anti-Semitic Rants

Kanye “Ye” West returned to social media for the first time in months on Saturday, March 25 to claim he ‘likes Jewish people again’ all because of Jonah Hill’s acting. The rapper, whose incendiary antics and antisemitic remarks cost him quite a bit of his livelihood, took to his Instagram to reveal that he saw the light after viewing the star’s performance alongside Channing Tatum in the comedy 21 Jump Street. Movies really do bring people together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jonah’s rep for comment.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Kanye captioned a movie poster of the 2012 buddy cop film. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” he added.

Although Kanye didn’t go into detail about the “one or two” people who caused him such ire, back during his antisemitic meltdown in 2022, he certainly pointed the finger after businesses cut ties with him. Not only did Adidas, Balenciaga and his own talent management CAA drop the rapper after the antisemitic outbursts, he was also escorted out of Sketchers after he showed up unannounced to reportedly pitch his Yeezy shoes. Those companies were in Kanye’s line of fire, as well as Ari Emanuel, the Endeavor CEO who spoke out urging businesses to leave Kanye over his hateful rhetoric.

On Saturday, Kanye concluded his return to the ‘Gram with a line he previously liked to use to defend himself after being called “antisemitic” The “Famous” hitmaker wrote, “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.” He then signed off with: “Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

The social media surprise followed Kanye’s self-imposed exile from the public after his fallout from the bigoted stunts, which culminated in his Mar-a-Lago dinner with white supremacist sympathizer Nick Fuentes and former reality star Donald Trump in November 2022. Despite secretly marrying his co-worker Bianca Censori in January following his split with Kim Kardashian, the Grammy-winning artist has been MIA up until his life-changing stream session with ’21 Jump Street’.