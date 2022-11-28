Ana Navarro Accuses Trump Of Being ‘Racist’ After Dinner With Kanye & Nick Fuentes: He’s Been One ‘His Entire Life’

Ana Navarro didn’t hold back in calling out former President Donald Trump for having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, who has faced backlash for multiple antisemitic remarks. The View hosts all slammed Trump for the meeting on the show on Monday, November 28. Navarro said that the meeting should come as no surprise, as she called Trump “racist” and listed many instances where he was.

TRUMP HOSTS HOLOCAUST DENIER AT MAR-A-LAGO: #TheView co-hosts react to the former president having dinner with Ye — formally known as Kanye West, who has been slammed for antisemitic remarks — and Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/kTQqFHXELS — The View (@TheView) November 28, 2022

While the hosts called out Trump for meeting with both the “Runaway” rapper and Fuentes, Navarro listed so many different times that the former president has been racist throughout his life, including being sued by the Justice Department, calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, promoting birtherism about former President Barack Obama, calling Mexicans “rapists,” and more. “What this is though is par for the course when it comes to Donald Trump, okay?” she said. “Let me just say this again: Es un racista. Donald Trump is a racist. He’s been a racist his entire, waking life, and he’s not going to change. And if you vote for him, I’m not going to call you a racist, but I’m going to tell you, you’ve enabled a racist.”

Besides Navarro calling out Trump, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines both responded to Trump’s comments where he claimed to not know who Fuentes was on his Truth Social platform. “He has Secret Service protection at all times because he’s a former President of the United States. So there’s no way that someone walked into Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with the former, twice-impeached, disgraced president and he didn’t know who they were. So, that’s a lie,” Hostin said. “I don’t think there’s an excuse for this.”

Earlier in the discussion, Joy Behar also pointed out that even though Trump claimed to not know Fuentes, it’s surprising that West was even allowed to meet with him. “He knows that Kanye has been making antisemitic comments. So why did he even get an invite?” she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked for Trump as a White House Director Of Strategic Communications, was especially disgusted by Trump’s comments since his daughter Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism after marrying Jared Kushner. “I don’t even want to promote this Nick Fuentes character. He’s not just an anti-semite. He’s a neo-Nazi,” she explained. “Donald Trump is the grandfather of Jewish grandkids. It breaks my heart to think he’s of so low of character that he is incapable of outright just condemning this bigoted antisemitism.”

Before Farah Griffin had called out her former boss for not denouncing antisemitism, Haines also pointed out that Trump has welcomed questionable people who have supported him. “Trump is for anyone who’s for him,” she said. “If you are for Donald Trump, regardless of what you bring to the table, he will have you at the table.”