Ivanka Trump Reveals She Will Not Be ‘Involved’ In Dad Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run

Ivanka Trump will not be a part of her father former President Donald Trump’s election campaign for president in 2024. The former senior advisor, 41, in her father’s administration released a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday, November 15. She explained that even though she still has “love and support” for her dad, 76, she doesn’t plan to take part in his campaign as she had during his 2016 and 2020 runs.

Despite her time in the White House, Ivanka explained that she would be focusing on her kids Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, rather than any future political aspirations. She shares her three children with her husband Jared Kushner, 41, who was also an advisor during Donald’s administration. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said. “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena.”

Despite saying that she didn’t plan to be involved in the 2024 run, Ivanka explained that she was still happy about many of the things that she and her dad did while he was in office. “I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments,” she said.

Ivanka’s dad announced that he’d be running for president again after he lost in the 2020 election. The former president announced his campaign from his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday. “In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he said.

Following his 2020 loss, Donald spread many lies about voter fraud and wrongly claimed the election was stolen, which was also the cause of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack has brought to light many pieces of evidence about the former president and his involvement. The committee even interviewed Ivanka, who revealed that she’d accepted that her father had lost the election, following findings from former Attorney General Bill Barr. “I respect Attorney General Barr. I accepted what he was saying,” she said.

In one of the early hearings, testimony from Barr was played, where he said that he had found no evidence of significant voter fraud. “I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff,” he said. “I told the President in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election. And frankly, a year and a half later, I haven’t seen anything to change my mind on that.”