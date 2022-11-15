Rosie O’Donnell Disses Donald Trump As A ‘Loser’ As He Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Former President Donald Trump announced his campaign for president in the 2024 election on Nov. 15, and his longtime nemesis Rosie O’Donnell clapped back on Twitter. After he made the big reveal during a rally event near his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, Rosie tweeted, “no human respects u,” and then she called him a “loser”. She then poked fun at him often looking “orange” and told him “good luck”, since she believes he’ll need it.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said during his rally on Tuesday evening. “We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way.” And later in the speech, he said, “In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Donald Trump: "The world was at peace, America was prospering, and our country was on track for an amazing future— because I made big promises to the American People and, unlike other Presidents, I kept my promises." pic.twitter.com/NY2vMph2sh — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 16, 2022

Trump, 76, was defeated in the 2020 general election by President Joe Biden, but spread lies, claiming that the election was “stolen” and that he was the victor, even going so far as to contact local officials in an attempt to have the results overturned. Trump’s disinformation campaign culminated in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, where his supporters stormed the building in an attempt to pressure elected officials to not certify the election.

After the January 6 insurrection, the House of Representatives has appointed a Select Committee to investigate the attack. The investigation has shed light on Trump’s responses both officials not being able to help him overturn the results of the election, as well as the actual attack. Former aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed that he threw his lunch at a dining room wall after Attorney General William Barr denied that the election was corrupt in an interview.

During the January 6 attack, Trump also allegedly lunged at his driver’s steering wheel to try to drive to the Capitol himself as his supporters invaded the building, according to Hutchinson’s testimony. The committee also showed outtakes from Trump’s speech the following day, and he was shown refusing to say a line in his speech that said “the election is over.”

On the one-year anniversary of the attack, Biden spoke about the threat to democracy that Trump posed both on January 6 and onward. “A former president who lies about this election and the mob who attacks this capitol could not be further away from the core American values. They want to rule or they will ruin,” he said in a speech from the Capitol Rotunda.

After getting called out by Biden one year later, Trump continued to spread his lies about election fraud in a statement about Biden’s speech. “Why is it that the Unselect Committee of totally partisan political hacks, whose judgement has long ago been made, not discussing the rigged Presidential Election of 2020? It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened,” he said. “They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself.”

Trump announced his first presidential campaign in June 2015, after years of teasing that he would make his bid for office. He defeated his Republican opponents in the primaries, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and Ohio Governor John Kasich. He announced then-Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate and proceeded to defeat former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.