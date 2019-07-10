Rosie O’Donnell Shades Donald Trump’s ‘Creepy’ Relationship With Daughter Ivanka

Rosie O’Donnell piled on the disses while discussing Donald Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Ivanka, whom the comedian also shaded as a ‘talentless’ and ‘non-intelligent’ woman.

Ivanka Trump, 37, faced mockery after following her dad, President Donald Trump, 73, to Osaka’s G20 summit, and Rosie O’Donnell, 57, joined in the shade! On the July 10 episode of her SiriusXM show, journalist Michelangelo Signorile brought up Ivanka’s attendance at the world leaders’ event and asked what the POTUS is “doing” with Ivanka. And that’s when Rosie veered the conversation outside of politics. “I think he’s been doing bad things with her for a very long time,” Rosie quipped, adding, “There’s a creepy incest feel that is very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy. I don’t know.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Donald and Ivanka’s rep for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Rosie then took shots at Ivanka in particular, in regards to rumors that Ivanka is vying to become the first female president. “I think she’s like, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman,” the comedian continued. “And, I think she’s — it’s laughable to think of her in any kind of public service role. No one in his family has ever been in public service. Why should they start now?” Although Ivanka serves as the Advisor to the president, it looks like Rosie doesn’t consider that enough political experience to become commander-in-chief.

Donald has long been at the brunt of comments like Rosie’s, thanks to his public praise over Ivanka’s beauty and that one infamous joke during a 2006 appearance on The View: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” But Rosie has found multiple issues regarding the president to pick at, such as that one time she accused him of “encouraging” those who are “trying to fight off their own internal racism” in Aug. 2018.